SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio community is coming together to help one of its own.

The 4-year-old son of SAFD firefighter Eddie Chacon is not expected to make it through the end of the week. He has been in the hospital since November, according to the description of a GoFundMe organized to raise funds for the Chacon family.

The description of the GoFundMe reads:

Raising money for Eddie Chacon and his family. Their 4 year old son has been in the hospital since November and tragically, he is not expected to live past a week. Wanna try and help with hospital bills or future funeral expenses. I'm sure the bills are going to add up. Just want to help a fellow firefighter. Please share with your friends.

The account, which has a goal of $10,000, has raised $1,710 in two days.

