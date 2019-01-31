SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, the Archdiocese of San Antonio and catholic leadership across the state will reveal the names of clergy accused of abusing children. Among those who have been waiting in anticipation: abuse survivors.

According to a bulletin from a local church, around 60 priests will be on the list. The Sunday bulletin from St Pius X Catholic Church states within the last decade there have been no credible claims, but the names of the priests do date back to 1940.

Local volunteers with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, including Patti Koo, are ready for the names. Koo said she was abused at her McAllen Presbyterian church 19 years ago, which is why she now dedicates her time to a support group for people who have been abused by religious leaders.

"I am hoping that with this publicity and looking at the list, people will feel validated," she said.

She said it's about time Texas and the Archdiocese of San Antonio take a more proactive step.

"We are glad that they're doing it," she said. "But we are skeptical."

Koo said state and local dioceses may feel pressured to release the names now with allegations coming to light across the country. She said when Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller made his intentions of releasing the names public in October, she had less than a handful of victims reach out to the group.

She said she feels more may come forward once the list is made public.

"It is very important for victims to see a list because they don't feel so alone, and it may empower them," she said.

Recently, a commission was formed within the archdiocese. The group is reviewing the way it is handling these allegations.