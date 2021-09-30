'Keep going': San Antonio sisters living the American dream as doctors helping others

Their American dream starts on the other side of the border, in their hometown of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

SAN ANTONIO — Dr. Jocelyn Juarez and Dr. Ericka Gullion are two Mexican-born sisters living the American dream.

"I am grateful to live here, and (for) all the opportunities that we have had," Juarez said." But I don't think it takes away from where I come from. That's who I am."

Their American dream starts on the other side of the border, in their hometown of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. There, they met a church pastor and his wife who worked in medicine.

It inspired them to explore the field themselves.

"Not only did they help those people spiritually, they also saw them for medical stuff," Gullion said. "It was neat. It was very inspiring."

Their parents moved the whole family to San Antonio when the girls were young.

"It is just wonderful that they left everything for us," Gullion said. "And they didn't have to."

The sisters said it was tough moving to the U.S., a transition amounting to a complete cultural shift and the need to learn a new language.

"I remember using my dictionary to finish my homework in high school, having to look up words because of the books," Juarez said.

Gullion was the first to get into medical school, and the first to graduate. Juarez soon followed her big sister.

"Something that really helped me was having her go before me, because she always helped me to tell me what to expect," she said.

The sisters left San Antonio to begin their residencies. But the whole family always had the goal of living together again in the same city.

Juarez, now Dr. Juarez, returned to the Alamo City in 2017, and her sister two years later. They now both work at different hospitals within the Baptist Health System.

For the last several months, their work on the frontlines helping to treat COVID-19 patients has been challenging and exhausting.

"I haven't signed this many death certificates in my whole career," Gullion said. "It takes an emotional toll."

On top of that stress, they were also pregnant at the start of the pandemic, eventually giving birth three weeks apart.

"Just being in the same field and being pregnant at the same during the pandemic, I always felt like I had my sister," Gullion said.

They rely on each other and on their roots. They said they're proud Mexicanas.

"If someone looked at me as a little kid, they would have expected this for me," Juarez said. "Sometimes you think, 'You are a girl, you are Hispanic. I am not tall. I am short.' Many times, patients look at me and they don't think I am their doctor."

However, they do meet those patients who say they're proud to see a physician who looks like them. Continuing to speak Spanish is still important for them today. It is who they are.

As they reflect on the journeys, they remind others who look like them to remember a very important message: If they can do it, so can you.