Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man with cognitive impairment

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a senior citizen who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Pete Elixalde, Jr., who was last seen around 3:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Main St in Junction.

Authorities say Elizalde has brown eyes and gray hair. He's 5'10" and weighs 210 pounds. Elizalde was last seen wearing a jean button-up shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a silver 2011 Chevy Traverse with TX license plate CJ4C917 at the time of his disappearance.

Elizalde has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Law enforcement officials say they believe Elizalde's disappearance posted a credible threat to his own health and safety.