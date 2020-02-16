SAN ANTONIO — Saturday marks seven decades since KENS 5 starting broadcasting in San Antonio, bringing Alamo City residents the latest in news, weather trends and sports updates.

To celebrate, we gifted ourselves a new building logo, which was also installed on Saturday.

Sporting a modernized look, the sign also has a new feature that drivers on Fredericksburg Road in northwest San Antonio might be able to notice at night—we'll be able to change the colors while it's lit up!

We also had the pleasure of celebrating out 70th birthday with some of our favorite people: you! Saturday was KENS 5 Day at the SA Rodeo & Stock Show, and we had a grand ol' time meeting with everyone in the community.