Shoppers stock up on groceries and other goods in preparation for wintry weather

Long lines trailed outside certain H-E-Bs throughout San Antonio as the stores reached capacity on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Grocery stores across San Antonio were packed with shoppers Saturday stocking up on food and essential goods in anticipation of the worsening winter storm.

Dyllan Tinoco, a San Antonio native, noticed the unusually large crowds in Leon Springs.

“I’m just picking up some stuff that I happened to run out of,” Tinoco said.

In some cases, H-E-B stores accommodated the max capacity of shoppers, resulting in slow-moving lines outside.

Tinoco didn’t bother with waiting.

“Was originally going to go to HEB across the street but I saw there was lots of people. I don’t like being in an H-E-B when it’s super busy so I just turned my truck around and came over here,” she said.

While she’s keeping cautious, Tinoco isn’t overly concerned about what’s to come in terms of potentially hazardous road conditions.

“A part of me thinks it makes sense, because I’ve seen how bad the ice can be on some of the roads,” Tinoco said.

Tinoco is aware of how dangerous it can get over the next few days. Her parents were amid the mess along I-10 on Friday where hundreds of cars were stranded due following the interstates closures due to several crashes.

“Ten hours in the truck and they had to go find a hotel room," she said. "They ended up having to spend one night my dad’s truck and then the next night they found a hotel room."