SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police tell KENS 5 that a man is in the hospital with "possibly live-threatening" injuries after being shot on the city's northwest side. An as-yet-unidentified male suspect is in custody and being questioned by officers.

According to SAPD, the shooting may have been precipitated by a domestic argument, but officers are still investigating the incident, which unfolded on the 3300 block of West Avenue.

