San Antonio might be mired in an indefinite and anxious period of social distancing, but the online community is pulling together for hungry local families to impressive results—thanks to the Alamo City's own Shea Serrano.

The native San Antonian and popular author is known for weaponizing the power of social media for charitable endeavors. He was at it again on Saturday, calling on his Twitter followers to make a donation, if they can, to the San Antonio Food Bank, which thousands of local families have relied on in recent days.

His initial tweet went out around 9 p.m.

Less than eight hours later, Serrano tweeted that $100,000 has already been amassed for the food bank.

Earlier this week, San Antonio Food Bank officials say that while they've helped out hundreds and hundreds of hungry families, the need for food is only growing. The food bank has had to adjust how it registers families and distributes food to them to keep up.

The surge in residents seeking assistance to keep their pantries stocked comes amid an ongoing stay-home order and a massive surge in unemployment claims across Texas—the latest economic fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.