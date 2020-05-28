'She was a firework': Loved ones remember 16-year-old girl killed in crash over the weekend

Authorities say the tragic incident could have been prevented.

SAN ANTONIO — Surrounded by friends with a big smile on her face is how Phoenix Milner will be remembered.

The 16-year-old played for FEAST Athletics in San Antonio. Volleyball Commissioner Sandra Garcia said Phoenix not only lit up the room; her energy also followed her off the court.

"She was a firework," Garcia said. "She didn't waste a minute of her life. She lived fully."

Phoenix was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Comal County after, according to a spokesperson with the Comal County Sheriff's Department, the car went up in flames.

While investigators have not confirmed the exact details of the crash, Garcia said Phoenix was out with a friend when he lost control and hit a tree. Both teenagers died at the scene. The other victim has yet to be identified by police.

"Apparently, there was some high-speed driving and it could've been prevented," Garcia said. "It's a huge loss."

Garcia set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Phoenix's funeral. In two days, it's raised nearly $10,000.

"Everything Phoenix gave to everybody – the love, the joy, everything – everybody was trying to give some of that back to her," Garcia said.

Phoenix touched many lives in her 16 years. Garcia said her kind spirit will carry on in those who cared for her.

"We all want to live life like it's forever, and it's not. Luckily for Phoenix, she lived a very happy, full life," Garcia said. "What is it about Phoenix that you loved? Try to do that, be that person in your life."