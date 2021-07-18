'She had a thirst for life' | Grace Seward Foundation hosts first event three years after her murder

Grace Seward was killed in an ambush style attack in 2018, but no arrests have been made in connection to her death. Her family started a foundation in her honor.

SAN ANTONIO — With every strike to the golf ball, a tribute to the life of Grace Seward.

"She was a little dynamo. She was daring," her father, Butch Seward, said.

He brother, Christopher Seward, said her sister was a light in the lives of many, and was dedicated to those she loved.

"She didn't have friends. She had family," Christopher said.

In 2018, police said Seward and a friend were at a club when an argument broke out between them and two other people. Seward and her friend left the club, but when they arrived home, a car pulled up. That’s when police said two people got of the car and started shooting. Both women were hit in the chest and taken to the hospital. Seward did not make it.

Three years later, no arrests have been made.

"It's sad sometimes, but she's still here because she's everywhere I look, and that just gives me some kind of happiness," Christopher said.

To honor Grace, her family has started the Grace Seward Foundation. Butch said Grace had written a college entrance essay describing her dreams for the future.

"She said that her ultimate goal, aside from her dream of coaching, her ultimate goal, was to to start a facility where she could take kids and introduce them to sports because she thought sports kept her out of trouble," Butch said.

On Sunday, the foundation held their first event--a golf tournament to benefit the Victims of Crimes Unit and Crime Stoppers. Proceeds will also be going to the Grace Seward Reward Fund.

Grace's family said getting the foundation going has been healing.

"Giving life to this foundation is having a piece of Grace back," Butch said.

With no new information in Grace's case, her family is still seeking justice.

"I fully expect to sit in the courtroom and to look them in their face one day," Butch said.

But as they wait for answers, they continue to celebrate Grace’s life and, as well as her legacy.

"She saw excitement and everything, and she had a thirst for life, and I would let her down if I-- if I did this any different," Butch said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 to anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest in this murder.