SAN ANTONIO — A smoky apartment fire forced five families out of their homes in east San Antonio Saturday afternoon.

The fire gutted one unit and damaged four others shortly before 3 p.m. at the Boxwood Apartments on South WW White. Fire officials say they believe an electrical issue in an upstairs unit is to blame.

There was nobody home in the apartment that burned, and officials say everyone in the surrounding units was able to make it out without injury.

The manager of the complex told fire officials they would work to find shelter for everyone who has been displaced. Fire officials say the damaged units all have smoke and water problems.