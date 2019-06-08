SAN ANTONIO — Two-and-a-half-years after a freak sinkhole accident killed a Bexar County deputy and injured two other people, a $14,750,000 settlement will be divided among the victims, according to their lead attorney.

Deputy Dora Linda Nishihara, a BCSO veteran for seven years, died when her car was swallowed by a sinkhole on Quintana Road in December, 2016.

"This was one of those tragedies caused by poor design, construction...using material that was forbidden, cheap," said attorney Dan Sciano, who represented the victims. "It was an unfortunate incident that ultimately took a woman's life."

Sciano said another $1 million was paid to San Antonio Water System for work undertaken to repair the road in the aftermath.

The settlements are expected to be paid out in the next month.