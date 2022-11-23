"I want to say, the power of your prayers and kindness will forever give me strength in my recovery," Lind said in a statement ahead of Thanksgiving.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline sergeant left in critical condition after an assault back in October is thanking the entire Quad Cities community and others for their support in his recovery.

Sgt. William Lind is back in the QC after an altercation between him and arson suspect Adrian Rogers left him in critical condition on Oct. 25. Rogers faces several charges in connection to the incident and will be in court on Nov. 30.

Released from the hospital on Nov. 16, Lind is still recovering from the incident. The East Moline Police Department said Lind had been in Peoria for three and a half weeks following the attack.

On Wednesday, News 8 received a letter from Lind and his family thanking the Quad Cities and surrounding areas for its support during his recovery. That letter is as follows:

"To the people of the Quad Cities, surrounding communities and across many states. I, Sgt. Lind, want to express my gratitude, my thanks and the heartfelt appreciation from myself, my wife and my entire family!

"Words cannot begin to explain the emotions I feel hearing of the immediate, steady and continued support for me and my family. I can’t begin to list the names of individuals, businesses, organizations, friends, public safety entities and medical staff that helped and provided comfort during my time of need.

"I wish I could meet every single one of you, shake your hand, give a hug or just say the words “Thank You” face to face. I want to say, the power of your prayers and kindness will forever give me strength in my recovery. May God bless each of you for everything!

"Forever Grateful,

"Sgt. William & Amber Lind and Family"

Several fundraisers have been set up in the meantime to help the Linds as the sergeant continues on his road to recovery. Those are linked below.