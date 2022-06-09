‘I thank God’ | Mother reacts to teenage son surviving violent carjacking at Seguin Walmart

She said surveillance video shows the suspects hiding behind a van before ambushing her son, who is a high school student.

SAN ANTONIO — A high school teenager was carjacked at a Seguin Walmart on his 16th birthday, leading to a manhunt by police for five suspects.

The stolen car was later found in Port Arthur, Texas.

The family of the teenage driver spoke to KENS 5. His mother, Alicia, said her son is startled but uninjured after the confrontation. She said he was dragged out of the car and kicked before the suspects hit him over the head with a gun.



"I thank God that he is OK," she said. "That him and his girlfriend are OK."

She said her 16-year-old son, Dylan, and his girlfriend were carjacked at the Seguin Walmart at 550 South State Hwy 123 Bypass Monday night. As soon as they parked, she said, the five suspects came out of nowhere.



"They opened the door right away," she said. "And they yanked him out. They threw him on the ground, started kicking him, beating him up. At some point, from what I understand, they hit him over the head with a gun."

Then, she says, one suspect ran over to the passenger side.

"Opened her side of the door and dragged her out of the car," the mother said.

She said surveillance video shows the suspects hiding behind a van before ambushing her son, who is a high school student. She said the attack happened in a matter of seconds.

"They have traumatized these kids," she said. "They're kids. It is not OK."

The mom said the stolen car was found in Port Arthur in a neighborhood. The mother spoke with KENS 5 over the phone as the family drove there Tuesday to recover the car, later saying it had some front-end damage.

Police say the five suspects, who appear to be young, have been identified.



"I want them caught," she said. "They absolutely (should) get caught soon and are prosecuted to the fullest."

KENS 5 asked police if the suspects are from this area or Port Arthur, but we are still waiting on a response.

The mom said her son has bumps and bruises, and had to have stitches in the back of his head. His girlfriend wasn't as badly hurt.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, or who has any additional information about this crime, should call the Seguin Criminal Investigation Division at 830-379-2123. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS or submit the information online at https://guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest could receive a cash reward.