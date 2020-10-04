SAN ANTONIO — Officials at The Village at Incarnate Word, a San Antonio senior living residence, say another of its employees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, according to CEO Paul Harrison, the new case isn't believed to be related to a prior coronavirus patient who earlier this month was reported to have worked both at The Vilalge and at the site of a local nursing home outbreak on the southeast side.

Additionally, Harrison said in a release Friday afternoon that the newly-tested employee worked in a separate building and "did not provide resident care."

As of Friday, no residents there have tested positive for the virus.

Visitation at The Village has been suspended since mid-March, Harrison said, adding that their current safety measures include measuring staff members' body temperatures multiple times a shift.

Meanwhile, resident movement is also temporarily restricted as the residence works to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "Independent living residents are now quarantined to their rooms," the release states.

We’re continuing to bring you the latest information on the novel coronavirus’s impact local, statewide and nationally. Here’s more recent coverage: