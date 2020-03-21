SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is continuing to help out the community in uncertain times, even after the theme park temporarily closed its doors due to the coronavirus.

A few days after donating 6,000 pounds of food to the San Antonio Food Bank, SeaWorld lent an assist to some local military trainees stock up on toilet paper after experiencing a shortage. According to park officials, about 500 rolls were donated on Saturday morning for the 1,0000 Navy medical trainees at Ft. Sam Houston.

"They asked if we could help, and of course we were very, very excited to say yes," a SeaWorld representative said.

Toilet paper has been one of the items that's suddenly become a bit harder to find in stores as some shoppers buy more than usual amid coronavirus concerns. Local leaders and staff at some grocery stores, meanwhile, have urged calm, assuring the community that there is a steady supply chain and panic-buying is unnecessary.

