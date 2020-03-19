Though its normal day-to-day operation have temporarily halted, SeaWorld San Antonio is still making a local impact after announcing it donated 6,000 pounds of food to the San Antonio Food Bank as lives are disrupted by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Park officials say the food was enough to fill two box trucks, and consisted of "fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and an assortment of beverages."

Earlier this month, SeaWorld announced it would be closed for the rest of March, joining other businesses and attractions across the city, state and country in closing its doors to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

