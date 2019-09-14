SAN ANTONIO — The search for a missing Bexar County mother of four continues on Saturday.

Volunteers plan to comb through "rough terrain" in search for any signs of Cecilia Huerta Gallegos, who was reported missing more than two months ago. Her family fears she is dead.

Her husband, Reyes Gallegos, has been charged with filing a false police report in connection with her disappearance. Police say surveillance video shows him with a chainsaw, shovels and cleaning supplies after his wife vanished in July.

