Hartman Elementary School was a little calmer Wednesday after a frantic Monday afternoon. That’s when Jon Lopez got a call that his 7-year-old son was missing after he was supposed be picked up by aunt from school.

"It was heart-wrenching and scary," he told KENS 5. "It turned out they had actually sent him home walking they got it mixed up and they thought he was a walker, not a pick-up."

So the search began for Lopez’s child, one that lasted about an hour when the young boy was found roughly a mile away on Rittiman Road.

"He was scared and confused," Lopez said. "We raised him to be respectful and to listen to his teachers, and so he questioned if he was supposed to walk home. But that’s what he was told to do so he was just following what he was told to do."

But Lopez and his wife have questioned how could this happen.

According to a statement from Judson ISD, there happened to be another student inside the classroom with the same last name. When a last-minute transportation change was announced over intercom neither, the teacher nor the student heard it correctly.

Judson ISD has changed their policy since the incident. It now reads:

"The school is now requiring that any changes to the way a child gets home made by the parent, should be communicated in writing. That can be from the parent themselves or if a parent calls the office, the message is written down, dated and delivered to that student’s teacher."

"I’m confident (that) going forward it’ll fill in gaps that were in the policies and that the changes that they’re making and now implementing," Lopez said. "They are going to ensure that parents aren’t going to find themselves in this situation because like I said I don’t wish it on anybody."