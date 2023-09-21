School bus catches fire overnight after man purchased buses at San Antonio auction, SAPD says

Police say a man purchased two school buses at a San Antonio auction and was in the process of transporting them when he noticed one of the buses on fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed to put out a school bus fire on the southwest side overnight, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred on the Loop 410 south ramp and I-35 around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

One bus became badly burned and police allowed the owners to leave in the other bus while they waited for the damaged one to be towed away.