Cornyn makes case for federal grants to San Antonio venues affected by pandemic

The Save Our Stages Act has provided millions of dollars in relief to more than 100 Texas venues shuttered by the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — After months of shutdowns, local music and entertainment venues are getting help.

On Tuesday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) sat down with venue owners to make the case for a federal program he says will provide millions of dollars to owners of venues hit hard by the pandemic.

After three years of music at Jazz, TX, Owner Brent "Doc" Watkins says they had finally gotten into a rhythm.

“Then, boom, we’re hit with this crazy pandemic and there were days we felt like quitting, like, why are we even trying?” Watkins told KENS 5.

Watkins says they tried everything before reopening at reduced capacity in February, but things aren’t like they used to be.

“All the foot traffic late at night at Jazz, TX, all the walkups that used to come to the midnight show—that business is not there anymore,” he said.

Help is on the way for him and his employees. Watkins says a grant from the Save Our Stages Act will help recover $2 million in revenue lost over the last year.

The venue is currently open to 100% capacity, but with different hours.

“It’s good to have all of the staff back and it’s good to be open and just (go) one step at a time,” Watkins said.

“It’s been a frustrating experience, not only for these folks hanging on by the skin of their teeth during the pandemic but also trying to get this new program up and running,” Cornyn said after a roundtable at Watkins’s venue.

Cornyn and fellow Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) co-authored the Save Our Stages Act, a program authorized to distribute $16.2 billion in grants to venues across the country.

More than 100 venues in the state – venues like Jazz, TX – have taken advantage and $91 million in relief has been provided. Watkins says the money helps keep the music going for some venues.

“It did feel hopeless for a long time, and looking back now I’m just glad we stayed in the game, we didn’t quit," he said. "That would be my biggest thing: don’t quit."

Cornyn says businesses will have until at least the end of this year to apply for aid from the Save Our Stages Act. Business owners can apply on the Shuttered Venue Operators grant portal.