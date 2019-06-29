SAN ANTONIO — Pride Month will cap off on Saturday San Antonio-style with parade that will move through a 0.7-mile route just north of downtown and beginning at 9 p.m.

The parade will move south on Main Avenue, beginning at Dewey Place near San Antonio College, going through Crockett Park and eventually ending at Lexington and Euclid near I-35.

Pride San Antonio, a nonprofit formed in 2004 to "instill pride, celebrate unity, embrace diversity, and recognize the contributions of the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender community" in the metro is organizing the parade, preceded by a Pride Festival that begins at 11 a.m. at Crockett Park.

Cost to attend the festival is $10 at the gate; anyone 12 years old and younger can enter for free. More information on the day's events can be found here.

RELATED: Hundreds gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising

RELATED: A colorful history: How did the rainbow flag become the banner of Pride?

RELATED: Rest peacefully, Queen Mom: LGBTQ community mourns the loss of trailblazing ally