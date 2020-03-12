Colleen Bridger notifies San Antonio leaders of intent to leave her positions with city in early 2021

Bridger has served as assistant city manager for over a year, and was more recently installed as interim director of Metro Health.

SAN ANTONIO — Less than six months after the departure of San Antonio's last Metro Health director, the city will be looking to fill the role yet again—Colleen Bridger plans to step down from her positions come January 8, 2021.

In a letter to City Manager Erik Walsh dated Oct. 21, Bridger notified local leaders of her intentions while reflecting on recent successes, including the creations of various Metro Health units, before adding that "running point" on the city's novel coronavirus pandemic response "has been the single most difficult thing I have done professionally."

"To be honest, had I known all that we'd face over the last four months, I don't know if I would have agreed to stay on," Bridger writes in the letter. "But stay on I did."

Along with serving as the city's top health authority in an interim capacity following the departure of Dawn Emerick over the summer, Bridger has also served as assistant city manager since July of 2019.