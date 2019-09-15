SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking the public to keep an eye open for a light blue KIA Sorrento who officers say may have been involved in a possible abduction incident in southeast San Antonio.

According to a post on SAPD's Facebok page, someone contacted the police department out of concern after seeing "a young Hispanic female, possibly a teenager, being forced inside a vehicleby two Hispanic females and a Hispanic male" near SE Military Drive and South New Braunfels.

The post reads that officers were unable to find the vehicle when searching the area, nor did they find the car at the home address where it is registered to.

While SAPD acknowledged it has not received any missing persons reports "that fit the description (of) what the witness reported," they are asking that anyone who spots the vehicle call 911 right away.

The Sorrento has a license plate of CXT8558. Police say the women involved were in their early 20s, while the male driver was in his late 40s or early 50s.