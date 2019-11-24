SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are working to find out more details on what led up to a victim being shot at a Walmart on the city's northwest side Saturday evening.

Officials told KENS 5 that the unidentified victim, a man, drove himself to a clinic on Martin Street before being taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. SAPD says the wound is not self-inflicted, but the victim is not cooperating.

It's unclear if authorities are searching for suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.