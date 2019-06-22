SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends of Charles "Chop" Roundtree shouted outside of Paul Elizondo Tower Friday, hoping the Bexar County district attorney would hear their voice.

“Charles didn’t deserve to die,” said Bernice Roundtree, his aunt and adoptive mother. “He didn’t even deserve to be wounded.”

She held a sign high in the air for her blood. In the group of nearly 25 people, her 6-year-old son, Ja’Kavis Strickland, could be seen in an #LLC (Long live Chop) T-shirt. He responded with passion as they belted out “Say his name! Charles Roundtree!” to people exiting the Elizondo Tower.

“We’re going to do this every week until he gets justice,” Roundtree said.

They want District Attorney Joe Gonzales to seek a criminal indictment against San Antonio Police Officer Steve Casanova.

Police said Casanova’s gunfire went through a man’s backside, into Chop’s chest and killed him. The fatal shooting happened last October, at a documented drug house.

According to investigators, Chop was unarmed and not the intended target.

“He was just sitting down watching Facebook videos,” Patricia Slack said.

Slack is Chop’s biological mother. She shouted with the protesters, too, and said her son took his last breath asking for his mother.

“I’m just sorry I couldn’t be there to help him,” she said.

Casanova remains on administrative duty. San Antonio Police deferred comment on the protest for criminal charges to the city attorney's office. In a statement, the city said it can not comment on pending litigation. Roundtree’s family is suing for wrongful death.

The DA’s office also said it could not talk about the case.

Roundtree and the protesters are talking, planning a march to bring attention to their quest for justice next Friday.

“We won’t stop,” Roundtree said.