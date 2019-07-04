SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 82-year-old man officials say went missing Friday.

Gonzalo Veito Mendez was last seen just north of downtown on the 500 block of West Ashby, according to SAPD. Police also say he "has a medical condition which requires a doctor's care."

Mendez was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, tan pants, black tennis shows and a tan baseball cap. He stands about 5 foot 5, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair.

If you have any information on Mendez's whereabouts, you're urged to call SAPD at (210)207-7660.