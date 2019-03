SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl they say was last seen on Thursday.

Felicia Rodriguez stands 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, SAPD says. She also has a mole on her right cheek.

Officials say Rodriguez was last seen walking along the 700 block of Canterbury Street on San Antonio’s west side on Feb. 28.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, call SAPD at (210)207-7660.