SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer is off the job after being arrested for alleged domestic violence.

Austin Wilke is being charged with assault on a family member, having been taken into custody by Bexar County deputies before 5 a.m. Friday at a home on the far north side. Deputies say Wilke pushed the victim to the floor, causing injuries.

Police Chief William McManus called his actions inexcusable.

"It is disheartening to learn that an officer has been arrested for domestic violence. It goes against our department’s mission, vision and values," McManus said in a statement. "Our department takes every allegation of domestic violence seriously and these actions by any member will not be tolerated.”

Wilke, 31, has been a part of SAPD for three years, and is now on administrative leave pending an investigation.

He has since bonded out of jail after being arrested.