SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking the public to keep an eye open for a 66-year-old woman who they say went missing Tuesday.

Rosantina Gamez de Garcia stands 5 foot 2, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair, SAPD says. She is diagnosed with a “medical condition that requires a doctor’s care,” and was last seen wearing a tan-colored shirt, black blouse, mint-green pants, black shoes, and carrying a pink bag.

Gamez de Garcia was last seen on San Antonio’s east side, on the 300 block of Hudson.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you’re urged to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210)207-7660.