SAPD looking for elderly woman missing since Thursday

Frances "Frankie" Bowling was last seen along the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD is asking for help in finding a missing elderly woman who was last seen on the northwest side earlier this month.

Frances "Frankie" Bowling was last seen along the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road on August 4. According to SAPD, Bowling stands about 5-feet-2 and weighs 130 pounds; has brown eyes and straight, grey-colored hair; and is right-handed.

Police didn't specify what the woman was wearing when she was last seen, but did say she has a "diagnosed medical condition."

If you have any information as to Bowling's whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660.

