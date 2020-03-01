SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officials say no suspects are in custody as of yet after a man in his 20s was shot in a west side neighborhood in the area of San Fernando and South Brazos streets early Thursday evening.

According to an SAPD spokesperson, the unidentified victim was walking towards the basketball court when he encountered a group of four or five individuals, one of whom started shooting. The victim was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital; his condition is unclear.

A description of the suspects has not been offered by authorities. Officers are still looking into what exactly led up to the gunfire.

This is a developing story.