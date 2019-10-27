SAN ANTONIO — When Daniel Rodriguez learned his 9-year-old son, Jared, had acute promyelocytic leukemia in August, he knew his coworkers at the San Antonio Police Department would support him. But he didn't realize just how much they'd do to make a difference.

"They’re family," Rodriguez said. "All I can say is thank you and my wife, my parents, her parents, my brothers and sisters—we’re just thankful and… I have no other words for that. It’s left me speechless, even just the amount of people who are out here."

Rodriguez works as a civilian employee with the Crisis Response Team at the SAPD West Substation. His coworkers said when they learned Jared could use some support, they didn't think twice.

"The thin blue line is all about helping our brothers and sisters in the department," said SAPD West Substation Office Marc Valero. "Even though he's a civilian, he’s a very big part of what we do and we couldn’t do our job without him. We want to support him, his 9-year-old son and his family. It’s just the right thing to do."

They held a plate sale fundraiser Saturday, and are continuing to follow his journey and send kind messages through Jared's Instagram page, Jared Strong 13.

"'Jared Strong' is the support from all his family and friends and helping them get through these tough times," Valero said. "They’re not alone. He has an extended family that reaches through the police department and the San Antonio Community."

To show your support and send well wishes, you can use the hashtag #JaredStrong13.



