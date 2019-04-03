SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday afternoon, San Antonio Police confirmed that a missing persons case filed for a 9-year-old girl was a civil matter, and the missing persons case was closed. SAPD says they confirmed the child was with relatives, and notified her father.

Earlier in the day, San Antonio Police confirmed there was a missing persons case for 9-year-old Felicia Rodriguez.

Her father, Vincent Alderete, told KENS 5 her grandmother had picked her up from school Thursday, and he had not gotten in touch with them since.