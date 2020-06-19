x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

community

SAPD's assistant chief of police expected to retire on Friday

Anthony Treviño has been with the department for nearly three decades.
SAPD Interim Chief Anthony Trevino

The assistant chief of the San Antonio Police Department, Anthony Treviño, is preparing to retire, department officials confirmed to KENS 5 on Thursday. 

Having originally joined the department in 1993, Treviño served a stint as interim chief of police starting in January of 2015, when Chief William McManus briefly left to work at CPS Energy. A few months later, McManus returned to the department, and was picked to serve as police chief over Treviño. 

Treviño's retirement is expected to start on Friday. 