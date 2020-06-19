SAPD's assistant chief of police expected to retire on Friday

The assistant chief of the San Antonio Police Department, Anthony Treviño, is preparing to retire, department officials confirmed to KENS 5 on Thursday.

Having originally joined the department in 1993, Treviño served a stint as interim chief of police starting in January of 2015, when Chief William McManus briefly left to work at CPS Energy. A few months later, McManus returned to the department, and was picked to serve as police chief over Treviño.