SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said an argument in a business Tuesday afternoon devolved into a shooting that sent four victims to the hospital.

The victims were attacked in parking lot along San Pedro, not far from North Star Mall. One of the victims ran inside a nearby McDonald's restaurant and screamed for help.

SAPD says the alleged shooter, identified as 24-year-old Kwenton Terrell Thomas, took off running and got four blocks away before he was caught. He was caught by none other than Chief William McManus when he arrived on the scene.

McManus said all five people involved worked together. "We don't know what the argument was over," McManus said. "I just happened to be in the area, and came across the suspect."

A witness was inside a nearby McDonald's at the time. He said he heard the gun shots. "I saw a young male stumbling towards McDonald's," he said. "He came in and hit the floor. He was covered in blood."

Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, police said. The other two were not as badly hurt. Investigators were at the scene for about three hours. One of their challenges was finding the gun used in the shooting.

Thomas faces charges of aggravated assault.

