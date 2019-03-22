SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old is in the hospital Friday afternoon after authorities say he was shot in the stomach at the Rosemont at Highland Park apartment complex on San Antonio’s east side.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said that the teen and his brother drove to the apartment complex for an "Offer-Up" deal when two suspects approached the car.

One shot was fired from the passenger side, hitting the teen who was in the driver's seat.

The scene is being processed as a robbery.

The teen has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.