SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said one person is dead and at least one other victim in critical condition after a shooting on San Antonio’s east side Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a string of incidents in an area rocked by gunfire over the past few days.

SAPD Chief William McManus said they are now searching for three suspects who fled the area in a black Ford Edge after opening fire on a group of people standing on the corner of Hays and Lockhart, in an incident the police chief said they “believe very strongly is gang-related.”

"All I heard was them yelling, 'get down get down', and they just started shooting at them. All of Hays Street came to help my homeboy out, but it was too late,” said neighbor Keondre Washington.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. McManus reiterated that the initial details provided are based on the preliminary findings of officers on the scene.

Several dozen SAPD units could be seen lining the streets of the residential area after the shooting, with local residents and various law enforcement walking around the area.

McManus said there were already officers nearby on Blaine who were investigating an overnight shooting when this latest incident unfolded. In fact, according to McManus, a suspect “leveled a gun” in the direction of the officers, and the chief said he believes shots were fired in their direction.

"The ironic thing about this particular shooting was we had police officers within line of sight of the shooting,” McManus said. "That's how bold these individuals are; to do this in broad daylight with police officers not 50 yards away."

No officers were struck by gunfire, and McManus said they did not return fire due to the vehicle already being in motion.

“The officer was not going to risk hitting an innocent bystander with any rounds that he might fire,” he said.

Of the three victims, one has died from his injuries, another is in critical condition and the condition of a third is unknown.

McManus said the suspects are black men “possibly in their 20s” who fled the area in the Ford Edge on Hays following the shooting.

The SAPD chief also urged anyone who may have information on the incident to report it, adding they don’t have to provide their name.

“We need people to talk to us. Even if it’s anonymously,” McManus said. “We need information that would help us close this case quickly.”

