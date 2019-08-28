SAN ANTONIO — The dog days of summer may just end up with you making a dog's day.

San Antonio Pets Alive! says it will be hosting an adoption special this weekend, slashing adoption fees in half for all pets at all locations on Saturday and Sunday. In other words, if you been looking to add to your family and rescue a dog or cat in the process, this weekend may be the time to do it!

SAPA! says the deal is limited to its dogs and cats that are six months and older.

RELATED: Animal-loving teen trains puppies for the blind | Kids Who Make SA Great

RELATED: Lead specialist of canine PTSD leaves behind legacy of healing | Mission SA

RELATED: Missing 30-pound cat reunited with family in Gruene