SAN ANTONIO — It isn't nachos and Icees, but on Friday San Antonians who have missed the singular taste of movie theater popcorn will be able to grab a bag (from the curb) at a Santikos theater.

Coinciding with the slow loosening of restrictions for retail operations in Texas, the San Antonio-based theater chain says hungry users will be able to use its app to set an order and pickup time at specific locations this weekend. Santikos says employees bringing popcorn to customers in their cars (all orders will be for large sizes) will be wearing gloves and a mask, per ongoing city orders.

You can learn more about how to buy your bag here. (Unfortunately, extra butter isn't being touted as an option. All the more reason to look forward to theaters reopening once again!)

And hey, looking for a movie to go with that popcorn? Here are some streaming suggestions you can watch right now!

