Inside Santa Muerte's growing following, and the disagreement over what she represents

Example video title will go here for this video

KENS 5 dives into the history of the Santa Muerte, and uncovers a complex figure.

"She came to me in a dream."

We talked to some of them, and uncovered a figure with a complex reputation.

The folk saint has a bad rap among law enforcement, and is rebuked by the Catholic Church. However, KENS 5 discovered the female grim reaper lookalike is growing in popularity among everyday people in south Texas.

He also revealed deputies found a Santa Muerte altar inside which led them to suspect drug-smuggling was at play.

The bust occurred at three spots, including the stash house on the county’s far southwest side. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the house was used to gut stolen cars.

That was the first question following an investigation by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in February, in which deputies uncovered a house with suspected stolen vehicles used for a human-smuggling operation.

The Believer : "She came to me in a dream."

Robert “Bobby” Villarreal began praying to the Santa Muerte 35 years ago, after she first appeared in a dream of his.

Villarreal said she encouraged him to stay positive, telling him everything was going to be alright. Raised in the Catholic faith, Villarreal had fallen on hard times and was in desperate need of divine intervention.

The dream was the rescue he says he was due for.

“She’s like my mom. She’s been there for me through the hard times," Villarreal said. "She’s been there for me when I really needed her most, like a mom picking you up when everybody sees that you’re nothing."

Villarreal said his journey began when the Santa Muerte was more of a secret society. Now the 51-year-old freely shares his faith as a self-described prophet and runs a tarot card business in San Antonio.

However, his belief isn’t exclusive to the Santa Muerte.

“I’m Catholic-Christian. I’m Santa Muerte. I’m diversial. I can pray to any God. I pray to all of these things because I use all of their powers.

“I pray to the Santa Muerte, St. Jude, (and) my Virgin Mary. I have more (saints) that I pray to over here,” he said, pointing toward a shelf in his living room.

Villarreal said he has more than a thousand Santa Muerte statues between his home and storage unit. He’s collected many over the years, and has even received some from his clients during appointments.

“I started using her for the good for people that were sick. We also have people who come in here and want to pray for their mom, pray for their sons, relationships,” he said.

It hurts him to hear when people rebuke the Santa Muerte or use her for criminal deeds. He’s determined to show the world her other side.