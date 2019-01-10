SANDY OAKS, Texas — In the small town of Sandy Oaks, the scent in the air is the talk of the town.

"It's human waste what you are smelling," resident and Sandy Oaks Council Member David Tremblay said.

Allison Garceau described the odor like stale urine in a porta-potty.

"The smell is just so noxious," Sandy Oaks Mayor Micki Ball said. The mayor said residents felt their concerns fell on deaf ears and gave up on filing complaints with TCEQ . "This is not new, this has been ongoing for the last 4-5 years,” Ball said. “I get calls from citizens and have for years."

Locals say the smell is so potent they can’t even enjoy the fresh air.

"Come winter time, folks like to sleep with their window open, we can't do that," Tremblay said.

At times, Garceau describes feeling like a prisoner in her own home. "As soon as I open the door, you can smell it before you get outside, and you have to turn around and go back in because it's just sickening," she said.

Garceau and many blame SouthWaste Disposal, a self-described whole earth organic composting company, for the foul smell.

"Organic to me doesn't mean human waste," Garceau said.

The company holds a permit for solid waste processing, storm water discharge and a registration to store petroleum. The smell is only part of the problem.

"We are getting bad air quality and compost piles on fire," Garceau said.

Back in August, a fire broke out at SouthWaste Disposal. Firefighters battled the fire for more than ten hours, according to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department.

"It sits right next to petroleum storage tanks, that's a hazard," Ball said.

During a five-year period, TCEQ conducted 14 investigations on the company. One investigation is currently active following complaints filed last Monday when the mayor and residents united to tackle the issue at a meeting with TCEQ.

In a four-year span, TCEQ investigators issued the company 14 violations. None of the violations are for the foul smell residents describe.

The compost company is located next to a gas plant and a refinery. While there is no solid evidence where the smell is coming from, residents say the source is obvious and blame the compost company.

Tremblay said he doesn’t understand why the company doesn’t turn to various products to mask the odor.

Residents told KENS 5 they plan to keep logs of the foul smell to prove to TCEQ that they are dealing with a real issue.

KENS 5 reached out to SouthWaste Disposal for comment but they did not respond.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Father of traffic worker killed in hit-and-run pleading for justice

Army veteran dishing up millions of meals, comfort to service members | Mission: SA

Precinct 2 Constable files suit asking to remain in office

La Vernia ISD superintendent to take leave of absence as investigation continues