Volunteers lay 1,200 American flags across San Antonio neighborhood

In an annual tradition, the community of Roseheart is honoring veterans on Memorial Day.

SAN ANTONIO — On holidays like Memorial Day, you will probably see a few flags flying in your neighborhood to honor our veterans. However, in the Roseheart community, there are more than 1,000 flags flying in the wind.

Over the weekend, volunteers in the north-side neighborhood loaded up miniature flags in wagons and placed them throughout the Roseheart community. Planting the flags has been a tradition in the neighborhood since 2019.

However, Memorial Day isn't the only holiday these flags will be flying. Volunteers plan to place them for other patriotic holidays like Veterans Day and the Fourth of July.

In previous years, flags have been donated by the community, and volunteers say many veterans live in Roseheart.

