SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo says they are looking to "expand its herd" at their hiring fair on Friday, September 28.

During the open house event at the zoo, located at 3903 N. St. Mary's St., applicants can submit their application for more than 100 positions in the zoo's Culinary, Merchandise, Front Gate, Rides, Zoo Quality, and Education departments.

The 2-hour hiring event begins at 6 pm.

The zoo says applications are encouraged to "dress to impress" and to be prepared for an on-the spot interview. Oh, and applicants should be animal lovers, too!

Interested applicants can find job details, qualifications, and applications online.

© 2018 KENS