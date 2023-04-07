What to know before heading to San Antonio's July Fourth celebration at Woodlawn

The festivities last until 9:30 p.m., with fireworks slated to start at 9.

SAN ANTONIO — As is the case every year, it's illegal to set off fireworks in San Antonio. As is the case every year, there will likely be San Antonians breaking that rule.

For everyone else, the City of San Antonio will be hosting its annual fireworks show Tuesday night at Woodlawn Lake Park, capping a Fourth of July celebration that begins at 11 a.m.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the free, family-friendly event, which goes until 9:30 p.m.

What time are fireworks?

The H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza is scheduled to start at 9 p.m., but you'll want to get there early to stake your fireworks-watching territory. The city says families can expect a show lasting about 12 minutes.

What else is happening beforehand?

Plenty to keep families busy! The festivities kick off on a mindful note early with a free Zumba session at Woodlawn Lake Gum from 10 a.m. to noon.

But the party proper starts at 11 a.m., with on-site vendors serving up all manner of grub, including barbecue, turkey legs, hot dogs, gorditas, aguas frescas and chicken-on-a-stick. Come hungry!

Attendees can also try their hand at carnival games or enjoy live performances courtesy of the U.S. Air Force Band of the West and all-female cumbia group Sonora Hechicera. Children's activities will be located at the playground from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and starting at noon there will be wrestling matches in the park if you find yourself in the sporting mood.

At H-E-B Cool Zones you can also partake in lotería games to potentially win some prizes, including tickets to the zoo or SeaWorld.

Is there anything we can't bring?

Alcohol is prohibited at Woodlawn Lake Park, as are outside fireworks or sparklers. Families are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, and it's strong suggested they bring water bottles, sunscreen, umbrellas and trash bags to keep the park clean.

Anything else I should know?

Towing will be enforced, the city says, so make sure not to block driveways when you arrive.