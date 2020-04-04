SAN ANTONIO — Jenna Lou is about to go on a ride, and once she starts, she won’t be stopping until 24 hours have passed.

“It’ll be interesting,” Lou said.

The athletic feat of endurance is all for charity.

“It’s kind of hard for us to do a lot right now due to social distancing orders, so this is just our way of giving back,” Lou said.

She wanted to help somehow, so she started raising money for the San Antonio Food Bank by biking 24 hours straight. Don't worry, she's practicing social distancing during her act of goodwill.

“I’ll be hooked up to a stationary bike trainer, so I’ll be in place riding my bike still,” Lou said.

He goal was to raise $1,000, but in just three days of fundraising she’s already raised $800.

“Once we hit $1,000, that’s 7,000 meals. The food bank was there for my family, and they helped us with a lot of different resources,” Lou said.

It’s her way of giving back to a community that was there for her when she needed it most.

“A lot goes a long way," she said. "And if we really band together, we can come out of this strong."

