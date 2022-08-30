San Antonio woman arrested for fatal hit and run crash back in January

Mercedes Haines was arrested seven months after the crash that killed a father of four.

SAN ANTONIO — Seven months after a hit and run accident that killed a father of four, a San Antonio woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the case.

In January, 30-year-old Mariano Lugo was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and killed.

This week, San Antonio Police arrested 29-year-old Mercedes Haines and charged her with failure to render aid, resulting in death.

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on January 23rd, when police said a Honda Accord ran a red light at the intersection of I-35 and Southcross.

Lugo was going through the intersection and didn’t have time to stop, and crashed into the Honda.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lugo was thrown from his bike. Witnesses told police they saw Haines and at least three passengers gathering items from the trunk of the car while Lugo lay dying in the roadway.

Haines and the passengers ran away on foot.

Lugo was taken to the hospital, and died less than an hour after the crash.

According to police documents, tips came in after the crash identifying Haines as the person driving the Honda when it crashed into Lugo’s motorcycle.

Days after the crash, a passenger riding in the Honda came forward, also naming Haines as the driver, according to the arrest affidavit.

Surveillance video and other evidence collected at the crash site, also pointed to Haines as the driver.