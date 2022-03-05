Watch 'Encanto' under the stars, chow down at the On A Stick Festival and literally soak in classical music this weekend in San Antonio

Here's what's happening this Mother's Day Weekend around the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Watch dancers bust a move at the Carver

The San Antonio Dance Festival returns for another year to give artists a chance to flex “their creativity, talent and cultural heritage.” Local, national and international professionals will be featured at this year’s gala.

When: Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry).

Immerse yourself in sound, music and water

The local chamber ensemble Agarita reteams with sound artist Nadia Botello for another weekend concert inspired by the rhythms of the San Antonio River.

This time the concert will be even more immersive; visitors will be invited to swim around Heights Pool and experience “an underwater sound installation” created by Botello while Agarita plays works from her, Debussy and Phillip Glass.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Heights Pool (250 Viesca St.).

What else you should know: While the concert will be at a pool, Agarita says a “quiet, intentional atmosphere” will be encouraged in order for all visitors to enjoy the music.

Pull up a chair for ‘Interview with a Mexican!’

In the mid-2000s, Californian journalist Gustavo Arellano embarked on his award-winning “Ask a Mexican!” column, answering readers’ questions about Mexican-American life with a politically incorrect touch.

Now those writings have inspired the stage play “Interview with a Mexican!” Created by Tony Garcia, the production picks apart stereotypes by tackling them head-on, wielding satire and humor to enlighten and entertain. A touring production of Denver’s Su Teatro, regarded as one of the country’s oldest Chicano theaters, “Interview with a Mexican!” arrives in San Antonio this weekend.

When: Friday and Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Cost: $12 per ticket; buy here.

Where: Historic Guadalupe Theater (1301 Guadalupe St.).

Watch a movie experience like no other in Southtown

The multiverse is one thing, but also opening in San Antonio this weekend is a literal multiscreen experience.

“True North” is a 15-minute short from acclaimed experimental filmmaker Isaac Julien that challenges viewers while seeking to correct the historical record about who was the first to reach the North Pole. Shown on three massive screens at Ruby City, it’s an immersive viewing experience that also encourages visitors to create their own interpretations of the sets of images being shown.

When: On display now until January, but will briefly close from July 25 to Sept. 7 during gallery renovations.

Cost: Free.

Where: Ruby City (150 Camp Street).

What else you should know: Masks are required indoors.

Enjoy delicious eats and magnificent zoo sights

The 2022 edition of the San Antonio Zoo’s On A Stick Festival wraps up Sunday, which means it’s your last chance to chow down on king cake, Bavarian pretzels, sausage and kraut, turkeys legs, chicken on a stick, and more… all in one place. Where else can you do it in between visits to the zoo’s tigers, hippos and kangaroos?

When: Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: Free with general admission.

Where: San Antonio Zoo (3903 North St. Mary’s St.).

Plus...

There's plenty of opportunities for out-of-the-sun fun on what's expected to be an abnormally hot weekend in San Antonio. The local children's ballet is putting on a production of "Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp" at the Majestic, while the spring finale of the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum's 2022 Black History Film Series takes place after the sun goes down at Hemisfair with a showing of the 2006 sports drama "Glory Road."