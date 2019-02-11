SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians came together at Eisenhower Park for the Mothers Against Drunk Driving "Walk like MADD" event, honoring their loved ones taken by drunk and drugged driving, and pledging to do what they can to end it.

"You are a beacon of resilency for our entire community and proof that we can end this," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in his remarks.

Families and friends familiar with the pain drunk and drugged driving can cause came together to remember loved ones, pictured on a "Wall of Honor." That included Maleeca Smith, a 20-year-old University of Texas San Antonio student whose family says was driving close to home when a drunk driver going double the speed limit ended her life.

"Everybody loved Maleeca and it is unfortunate she was taken from us – and I want to reiterate that word, it was preventable – and she was taken from us," said Maleeca's mother, Measha Smith.

Their story is one of many MADD shares to remind everyone that alcohol or drugs and driving don't mix. MADD also offers support and resources funded in part by events like this one. Saturday's walk raised more than $35,000, and San Antonians can continue to donate by clicking here.

Going into the holiday season, MADD officials say they hope everyone will plan ahead and make sure that, if they are 21 or older and plan to have a drink, that they do so responsibly and make plans for how they will get home beforehand. MADD says it's also important to look out for friends and family members and, if they've been drinking, to ensure they don't get behind the wheel.

