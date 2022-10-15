Ukrainian San Antonio participates in national 'Circle of Defense' support rally

Ukrainian San Antonio met in front of the San Fernando Cathedral Saturday for one of many planned rallies across the nation.

SAN ANTONIO — The Ukrainian San Antonio organization, along with similar organizations across the country, held a rally for a new "Circle of Defense" campaign over the weekend.

Ukraine already celebrates the "Day of Defenders of Ukraine" on Oct.14 to celebrate the soldiers who fought for the country. According to a Ukrainian San Antonio release, pro-Ukrainian groups all over the world are joining around city landmarks on October 14, 15, and 16 for a "Circle of Defense" campaign to symbolize how Ukrainians are "defending the values of the civilized world in the frontlines."

Ukrainian San Antonio joined together at the San Fernando Cathedral Saturday morning. Organization President Olena Garcia told KENS 5 Ukraine is fighting for more than just its own borders.

"Today's protest is dedicated to the day of Ukrainian defenders which was yesterday," Garcia said. "We do not only defend Ukraine, we defend the values of any civilized country and the right of democracy and freedom."

Garcia and other protestors said the Russian aggression could continue past Ukraine if Russia was successful, so the rally is to show how Ukraine is protecting other countries as well.

"We are fighting for all the world because, if we fail, next will be Poland and next will be Baltic states. That's a problem. That's not only a Ukrainian problem," Ukrainian Vitaliy Deynega said.

Deynega said it is also important to thank the United States and other allies for their support and to ask for that support to continue. He said U.S. weapons have been critical to their success.

"Without HIMARS (missile system) and without 155 millimeter artillery would would not have this big success. The western country's ammunition and gun supply is a game changer that has helped remove Russia from a lot of places in our country," Deynega said. "Ukrainians are very grateful."